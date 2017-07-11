Troubled road

Moinabad, Road, Malir, Karachi, has been in a state of disrepair as a result of broken and choked gutters for so long. Moreover, stagnant rain water in this area has made it even worse. It is difficult to walk on the road. Elderly people going for prayers find it difficult to cross the road. The residents have lodged several complaints with the department concerned but there is no response as yet. The government should look into the problem and carry out repairs of this road urgently as it is going really frustrating and exhausting for the residents living here. The ensuing monsoon will make things even worse. Our own religion emphasizes the need of cleanliness and sanity which isn’t possible under such circumstances.

Muhammad Arsalan Malick

Karachi

Related