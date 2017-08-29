Tropical storm threatens Karachi, Sindh coastal areas on Eid

Staff Reporter

A rain-packed powerful storm moving from Indian state of Gujrat is posing severe threat to coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi on Eid-ul-Azha. The rain clouds that heavily lashed Karachi had also entered Sindh from Indian state of Gujrat.

At this time the low wind depression formed over the Gulf of Bengal which persists over the eastern parts of India is forecast to move across the central areas of India to enter Indian state of Gujrat, which is across the ocean from Pakistani coastal areas, and one of India’s most populated city Mumbai. According to sources in Meteorological Department this low depression is feared to turn into threateningly high depression during its movement which is feared to lash Indian state of Gujrat heavy rains with gusty winds.

In the view of threat of strong storm the Indian meteorological agency has issued red alert for many areas in Gujrat state. Meanwhile the sources in the Met Department has warned that the extremely low air depression will enter northern tip of Arabian Sea on Tuesday (tomorrow) which is feared to have strong chances of turning in to a Hurricane on Wednesday.