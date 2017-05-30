Troops to use pellets against protesters: CRPF

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, despite strong opposition to lethal pellets by the international community, Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has said that the troops will continue to use pellets on the protesting youth.

CRPF spokesman Rajesh Yadav in a media interview while justifying the use of pellets said, “Whosoever will throw stones, we will react with force. We cannot afford to be sitting ducks and be pelted by stones.” “We will use the pellets that have been provided by the authorities to control the protests in Kashmir. This weapon is not ours but the authorities have given it to us, and we will use it. We are not doing anything illegal by using it,” Yadav said.—KMS