Troops use civilians as human shield during operation

Srinagar

Two civilians including a woman have been killed and many others injured in the indiscriminate firing of Indian troops on peaceful protesters in Islamabad district.

People took to the streets, today, after Indian troops launched a violent cordon and search operation in Dialgam area of the district.

The troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the demonstrators killing two civilians, Tariq Ahmed and Tahira Begum, and injuring many others. Eyewitness told mediamen that Tariq and Tahira were hit by bullets. Massive protests were going on in the area when reports last came in.

Locals said that the forces’ personnel used civilians as human shield during the operation. Meanwhile, the puppet authorities have snapped the mobile internet services in the district and imposed curfew-like-restrictions in Dialgam.—KMS