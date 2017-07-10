Troops transgressing privacy by checking phones

Srinagar

The youth in occupied Kashmir, particularly the resident of Pulwama and Shopian districts have said that troops frequently check their personal mobile phones, without even assigning any reason.

The residents also complain that they are beaten “if by mistake any photo or a video of a resistance leader or activist stored in their mobile phones”.

One of the locals who introduced himself as Shahbaaz from Pulwama town said: “I was coming from my maternal uncle’s home and when I reached Murran Chowk Pulwama, clashes erupted between youth and troops and troops started beating all the pedestrians and when I was about to reach to the other side of the Murran Chowk, the soldiers checked my phone and started beating me after they saw a photograph of a freedom fighter who was killed just before one day.”

The people from various districts in South Kashmir said that they store photos and videos of their family members and troops frequently check their phones, “and they abuse all the persons who are in photograph stored in the phones”.

They said forces ask people to show them “where they have hidden the photographs and videos”. The residents said: “The forces invade their privacy by checking their phones and force them to show the photographs and videos stored in the phones which most of the time belong to their family members.—KMS