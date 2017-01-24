Troops martyr 3 more Kashmiri youth in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal and Rajouri districts, today.

The troops killed two youth during a siege and search operation at Hadoora in Shuhama area of Ganderbal district.

An Indian Army spokesman, Col Manish Pandey, claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in a clash with the troops.

The operation was going on in the area till reports last came in. The troops martyred one more youth during a violent military operation in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district.

On the other hand, Indian Army has launched a crackdown operation at Teliyan Mohalla in Arampora area of Sopore town.

Indian police during house raid arrested the All Parties Hurriyet Conference leader, Muhammad Yasin Attai, in Budgam.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference leader, Muhammad Yusuf Naqash, in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. He said that the Kashmiri people would not allow the puppet administration’s move of setting up separate colonies for Kashmiri Pandits to succeed and would oppose it tooth and nail. He, however, reiterated that the Pandits were most welcome to their native places as they were part and parcel of the Kashmiri society.

The APHC leader also urged people to observe the Indian Republic Day on 26th January as Black Day to convey the message to New Delhi that they rejected its forcible occupation of their motherland.—KMS