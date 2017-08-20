Troops conduct massive operations in Shopian villages

Jailed Aasiya, Fahmeeda again booked under PSA

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities have once again booked the illegally detained Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associate, Fehmeeda Sofi, under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

The authorities invoked fresh detention orders under PSA against the jailed women leaders as the previous PSA slapped on them had expired. The two leaders were arrested by the Indian police after raiding the residence of Aasiya Andrabi on 26th April, 2017. They were kept in women’s police station in Srinagar and were shifted to Amphala Jail in Jammu on 18th May after being booked under the black law. The continued illegal detention has taken a heavy toll on the health of Aasiya Andrabi as she is not being provided with basic facilities including medical care in the jail.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Muslim Deeni Mahaz and Tehreek-e-Mazahmat in their separate statements condemning the slapping of fresh PSA on Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi, termed it as an act of political vengeance.

On the other hand, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the ill-treatment meted out to the Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails. The resistance leaders demanded immediate release of all unlawfully detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Ameer Hamza Shah, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi and Muhammad Rafiq Ganai.

The resistance leaders said that Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan and Farooq Ahmed Dar who were detained in New Delhi were being subjected to inhuman treatment by the jail authorities and were denied basic facilities.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Zamruda Habib and Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a joint statement in Srinagar describing the ailing APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, as a symbol and icon of freedom movement prayed for his speedy recovery. Syed Ali Gilani is undergoing treatment at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Indian Army, police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off at least ten villages of Shopian district including Chakoora, Mantribug, Zaipora, Pratabpora, Takipora, Ranipora, Ratnipora, Dangam and Wangam and conducted house-to-house searches, causing huge inconvenience to the people. Indian Army personnel severely beat up two policemen – a Station House Officer and a munshi – in Kupwara after the munshi objected to their irritating behaviour with a civilian who was asked to come out of the vehicle he was travelling in.

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Ugjan village of Dialgam area in Islamabad district on Saturdary. —KMS