Tripping of electric lines caused back-to-back power breakdown in Karachi: KE

Staff Reporter

Karachi

K-Electric (KE) has claimed on Tuesday that back to back power breakdown in the metropolis is due to tripping of electric lines because of heavy humidity.

Refuting the allegation leveled by political parties against the company, the K-Electric spokesperson said that the power utility company invests in its structure and will also continue to do so in future.

“We are installing new lines to control the situation arising because of humidity,” said a K-Electric spokesperson, Fakhar Ahmad, while speaking exclusively to Geo News, “There have been investments made by the K-Electric. The profits of K-Electric were not paid a dividend in the stock market. All were invested within the system and its audit reports are available.”

Ahmad said, “such humidity does not come every year – we are managing the situation.” The KE representative reiterated that not every area of the city was going through load shedding, further adding that the power utility company did not shut any plant.