Triple talaq: History of injustice breaks back of Indian Muslims

Views from Srinagar

SuhailSuhail

BEYOND triple talaq: History of injustice has broken the back of Indian Muslim As the Supreme Court struck down the practice of instant triple talaq as illegal and unconstitutional, BJP leadership was quick to take credit for the verdict while projecting the party as champion of Muslim women’s rights. Interestingly, a day before the Supreme Court began hearing the legal challenge to triple talaq, Delhi-based Centre for Research and Debates in Development Policy (CRDDP) reported the results of its survey, showing the incidence of this form of divorce among Muslims was less than even 1 in 100. The survey was led by Dr Abu Saleh Shariff, former Chief Economist of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), and best known as Member Secretary of the Sachar Committee, which in 2006 submitted a report on the social, educational and economic backwardness and deprivation status of Muslims.According to a latest government survey, Muslims have the lowest living standard, among various religious groups, in India with the average per capita expenditure of just Rs 32.66 per day. The study conducted by National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) reflected the pathetic condition of Muslims in India. The findings remind me of Sachar Committee Report which showed Muslims to be stuck at the bottom of almost every economic or social heap.The problems confronting Muslim community in India after Partition has been the subject of much research and media reportage. A report published in ‘The Economist’ some years back depicted how Muslim population in India continued to lag behind. Besides referring to the Sachar Committee report, ‘The Economist’ report also cited a study by an American think-tank, the US-India Policy Institute, which assessed progress since the Sachar report and bluntly concluded that Muslims have “not shown any measurable improvement”.BBC also carried a comprehensive report on the subject in August 2007. The report by Soutik Biswas was based around the fundamental question: “Why do Indian Muslims lag behind?” The report traces the plight of Indian Muslims to the country’s fist election in 1952. At that time also there was only a feeble representation of Muslims in the positions of authority. Over 60 years later, very little has changed as Indian Muslims continue to have low representation in political positions and bureaucracy. Muslims remain a vulnerable community.According to the 2013 NSSO study, the average monthly per capita expenditure (MPCE) of a Muslim household was Rs 980 in 2009-10 which is much less than that of Sikh households (Rs 1,659), Hindus (Rs 1,125) and Christians (Rs 1,543). Muslims were at the bottom in rural areas, with an average MPCE of Rs 833, followed by Hindus at Rs 888, Christians at Rs 1,296 and Sikhs 1,498. In urban areas, Muslims’ average MPCE is also the lowest at Rs 1,272 followed by Hindus at Rs 1,797, Christians Rs 2,053 and Sikhs at Rs 2,180.The BBC report cites figures to depict the poor scenario. “Muslims comprise only 5% of employees in India’s big government. The figure for Indian Railways, the country’s biggest employer, is only 4.5%. The community continues to have a paltry representation in the bureaucracy and police – 3% in the powerful Indian Civil Service, 1.8% in foreign service and only 4% in the Indian Police Service. And Muslims account for only 7.8% of the people working in the judiciary.“Indian Muslims are also largely illiterate and poor. At just under 60%, the community’s literacy rate is lower than the national average of 65%. Only half of Muslim women can read and write. As many as a quarter of Muslim children in the age-group 6-14 have either never attended school or dropped out.”To make matters worse, Muslims have been victims of stereotyping and unfounded assumptions propagated by right-wing Hindu politicians and media. Muslims carry a double burden of being labelled as ‘anti-national’ and as being ‘appeased’ at the same time. Muslims are blamed for almost every terrorist act and have become soft targets of chauvinistic security and intelligence agencies. Innocent Muslims are arrested on trumped up charges. They languish in jails for many years facing physical and mental torture. The Hindu nationalist bogey of ‘Muslim appeasement’ has only added to the woes of the community. Justice continues to elude the Muslim victims of Gujarat riots and the perpetrators of Babri Masjid demolition are still roaming free. The history of injustice has broken the back of the Indian Muslim.The indifferent Indian state has denied equality of opportunity in health, education and employment to Muslims. Poor Muslims, who comprise the majority of the community, are the worst sufferers of this official apathy. The community has also been at the receiving end of the political bias, especially in the states where Hindu nationalist parties are in power.Lack of credible leadership meant that Muslims remain directionless and their grievances continue to go unheard. As the BBC report rightly puts it, mass migration during partition robbed the community of potential leaders – most Muslim civil servants, teachers, doctors and professionals crossed over to Pakistan. As a result, Muslims have low community participation in the political processes and government. Of the 543 MPs in India’s lower house of parliament, only 36 are Muslims.The condition of Muslims in northern India, where most of the community lives, seems to be worse. Uttar Pradesh is home to nearly a fifth of Muslims (31 million) living in India, while Bihar has more than 10 million community members.Pushed to the wall, it is natural for Muslims to look for political clout to improve their lot. But their needs and expectations have been exploited by the political parties, including the ruling Congress Party. Using Muslims for electoral gains and then taking them for granted has been the feature of Indian politics. The poor situation of Indian Muslims raises question mark on the secular credentials of the country. India cannot call itself a secular, stable and progressive country unless it safeguards the interests of the minority community and deals with them in absolute fair play.

—Courtesy: RK.Writer: [[email protected]]