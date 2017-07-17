Trifles make perfection

THIS took place many years ago. A young member sat with other members of a big social organization, which was planning a huge function in the city and for which they had sent invitations to all the other clubs across the country. It was important to all of them that the function turned out to be a success by having members from all over the country attending.

“We have booked rooms in the hotel for a hundred guests”, said the president,” and we have got only thirty confirmation.” There was dismay in the faces of the rest of them.

The young board member looked at the faces of his colleagues and stuttered, “I have an idea. Why don’t we send a letter to the wives of the members of the other clubs, telling them their husbands need a break, that he can meet all his old friends at the two day function and that we also have arranged a shopping spree for them”. The president looked at the young board member and suddenly there was a smile on his face. “Brilliant”, he said, “let’s do it”.

It was a month later that the same board sat with the same members and with the same look of dismay on their faces. “The whole function was a disaster”, said the new president looking at the old president, who looked angrily at the young board member.

“I have something to say”, said the young board member as he faced the board. “When I made out the letter and gave it to you, it was supposed to be sent to the wives of the members wasn’t it?. “Yes”, said the former president, “what a silly idea it was”.

“I don’t think so”, said the young board member as he pulled out an envelope from his pocket, “this is one of the letters that was sent and it was addressed not to the wife, but to the husband. Your secretary I assume did the same to all the other letters”.

The members gasped and turned to the former president, who put his head down, “I forgot to check”, he said simply. The young board member, looked at his colleague and they heard him say softly, “it’s the little things in life that make or break something big”.

I was that young member of that board. The great sculptor Michal Angelo was once at work on one of his statues when a friend dropped by to see him and said, “I can’t see any difference in the statue since I came here a week ago, “Have you not been doing any work during the week?” “Yes I have”, said the sculptor, “I have retouched this part, softened this feature, strengthened this muscle and put more life into that limb”. “But those are only small trifles”, said his friend. “True”, said the great Michael Angelo, “but trifles make perfection and perfection is no trifle!”.

— Email: bobsbanter@gmail.com

Related