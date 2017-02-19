Tributes paid to martyrs of Haigam

Sopore

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid glorious tributes to the martyrs of Haigam tragedy on their martyrdom anniversary.

The JKNF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a meeting was held to pay homage to the martyrs.

He said that in 2002, Indian troops had killed a civilian Ghulam Jeelani that triggered widespread protests in Haigam area of Sopore. He said that the occupying forces even opened fire on unarmed protesters resulting in the martyrdom of three more innocent people including two women.

The participants of the meeting also paid tributes to martyred Gul Muhammad Khan alias Prince Khan whose martyrdom is also related to the Haigam tragedy. Prince Khan was the younger brother of JKNF Chairman, Nayeem Ahmad Khan.—KMS