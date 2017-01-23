Tributes paid to Dr Waheed

Wah Cantt

To pay tributes to prominent poet and novelist Dr. Waheed Ahmed, a ceremony under the auspicious of literary organization ‘Fanoos’ was organized in Wah Cantt on Sunday. Renowned poet and scholar Izhaq ul Haq presided over the ceremony while Urdu short story writer Saeed Akhtar Malik was a chief guest on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, Izhaq ul Haq said that Dr. Waheed Ahmed is a man of modern era. Problems of a man of modern age reflect in his poetry and prose. But, in fact, his conscious is 4 to 5 thousands year old as he belongs to the region of Taxila which has proud history of art, culture and literature.

‘The region comprising modern day Wah, Taxila and Hassanabdal have produced persons of great wisdom such as Chanakya who penned books as Arthashastra,’ he added.

He added that it is in quite obvious that people associated with that classical tradition of creating art works will further this century old custom with the modern touch and tone.

‘It is the dilemma of modern day human being to work around the clock as a horse in cart, and Dr. Waheed Ahmed’s poetry reflects this dilemma in a very impressive manner,’ the renowned scholar and poet maintained.—INP