Tributes paid to Abdullah Hussain, Munir Badini

Literary conference in full swing

Zubair Qureshi

Tributes were paid to noted writes Abdullah Hussain and Munir Ahmed Badini here Friday at the 4-day international conference on ‘Language, Literature and Society’ which is in full swing these days. The participants highlighted various aspects of literary works of Abdullah Hussain the great Urdu fiction writer. Speakers including Masood Ashar, Khalid Fateh Muhammad, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Noor Fatima, Asim But, Dr. Amjad Tufail, Asghar Nadeem Syed presented their papers on the literary work of Abdullah Hussain.

Life and works of Munir Ahmed Badini were highlighted by scholars including Ayub Baloch, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Ms. Zeenat Sanah, and Panah Baloch.

Earlier, the second day proceedings were inaugurated by Secretary National History and Literary Heritage. Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio, scholars from across the country and abroad were also present on the occasion.

Key note address was presented by Lebanese scholar Dr. Roula Yazigi. Dr Yazigi expressed the hope the moot would prove to be a milestone with regard to interaction between writers of the continents. In the history of Pakistani languages and literature and the research work in humanities and social sciences, too it will leave lasting impact said Dr Roula.

Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio expressed his gratefulness to the intellectuals, research scholars, and writers who reposed their trust in PAL with enthusiastic participation in this conference.

Topics of the conference, he said, would pave the way for future researchers and new avenues of research and innovative ideas will come forth. He said that the conference not only provided opportunity to the writers to meet and exchanges ideas, adding that it also gave them a chance to know about the developments of languages in the country. He highly appreciated the efforts of Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui for making this event successful. Later, a literary session on renowned writers of all Pakistani languages was also arranged on the occasion. Another was organized with the title “In memory of literary legends” and “Living literary legends.” Chairman Pakistan Television and well known columnist Attaul Haq Qasmi also addressed one of the sessions. He said the purpose for promotion of literature in society is to prepare the ground for promotion of supreme human values. “Love for humanity, honesty, patience and tolerance is considered among highest human values,” he said. Some of the participants were however wondering Attaul Haq Qasimi was not given the regard and recognition, he deserved.

Scholars and writers who presented their papers on various topics included Samina Gul, Mumtaz Ahmed Sheikh, Dr. Tahseen Bibi, Dr. Rana Ghulam Yaseen, Dr. Fouzia Chaudhry, Dr. Ahsan Danish, Dr. Tanvir Anjum, Noor Ahmed Janjhi, Dr. Sher Mehrani, Ms. Bushra Ejaz, Ms. Asma Arshad, Zaheed Hussain, Bushra Naqi, Dr. Uzma Saleem, Aurangzeb Hussam Hur, and Samreen Khursheed.