Tributes paid to Sheikh Abdul Aziz, other martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has paid glorious tributes to Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz ahead of his 9th martyrdom anniversary.

A DFP spokesperson in a statement issued in Srinagar said the number of martyrs is increasing with each passing day. He said martyrs by rising above fear and greed have taught a lesson that one should prefer death with honour than life with dishonour.

Paying tributes to Sheikh Abdul Aziz and all other Kashmiri martyrs, the spokesperson said the struggle for right to self-determination will continue till peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute. “Kashmir is a political issue and needs to be resolved in a political way,” he added.

He also expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties across th valley in last few days and said until Kashmir is not resolved, this bloodshed will continue.

Hurriyat leader, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi addressing a function in Srinagar in connection with the 9th martyrdom death anniversary of Sheikh Abdul Aziz, said that the 2008 agitation was the turning point towards Kashmir dispute when people of all walks of life took to streets and it was a referendum towards India’s illegal occupation and economic blockade.

He said Kashmir issue has entered a final stage and it is need of the hour to show unity among the ranks .of Hurriyat leadership.

He said solidarity will be expressed with martyrs of Kashmir on the day.

The function was also attended by Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Maqbool, Ghulam Muhammad Mir, Tahoor Sidiqi, Advocate Abdul Ahad Qadri, Rouf Aasmi, Omer Khalid and Molvi Javaid.—KMS