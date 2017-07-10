Tributes paid to Madr-e-Millat on her 50th death anniversary

Women activists paid rich tributes to Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah on her 50th death anniversary here on Sunday.

Talking to the APP they said Madr-e-Millat heralded a new era of active women involvement in national politics with major focus on upholding democratic norms.

Mehnaz Rehman of Aurat Foundation said Fatima Jinnah set a precedent in the country whereby people from cross section of society came together under her leadership for the cause of democracy. “They made it evident that Pakistan created through the power of vote must have a democratic setup,” she said.

To a query, she said after Begum Muhammad Ali Johar she was one of the most prominent Muslim women to join active politics in the sub-continent.

Dr. Farhat Naz Rehman, a scholar and researcher said present-day women in the country are indebted to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah for setting a precedent and inculcating a confidence among them. “Infact she rejuvenated confidence among Pakistani women as well as those from the marginalised sections about their capacities and capabilities,” said Dr. Farhat Naz.

Women belonging to different NGOs visited the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and offered fateha on Sunday morning.

Floral wreaths were laid on the mazar of Madr-e-Millat, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Shaheed-e-Millat Khan Liaquat Ali Khan, Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan, Sardar Abdul Rab Nishtar and former president Noor-ul-Amin.—APP

Related