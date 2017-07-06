Tributes paid to Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in his message on the 18th Martyrdom Day of Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider has said that Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed has sacrificed his life to keep the flag of Pakistan high at the height of 17 thousand feet. Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed incurred tremendous damage to the enemies during the Kargil war and set high example of bravery and audacity.

The Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of Shaheed Captain for the country and said that Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed was a symbol patriotism and bravery.

His bravery and courage was also acknowledged by the enemies. The whole nation is proud of sacrifice of Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Sheheed for the defense and solidarity of the motherland. The Chief Minister said that the persons sacrificing their lives for the defense of the country are the hero of the whole nation and Pakistanis feel proud of great sacrifices of the martyrs.