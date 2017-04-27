Tributes to Amanullah on death anniversary

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to noted liberation leader, Amanullah Khan, on his first death anniversary.

Amanullah Khan had passed away in Rawalpindi on April 26, 2016 after prolonged illness.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front organized a function at Abi Guzur in Srinagar, today, to memorize the services of Amanullah Khan for the Kashmir cause. Addressing on the occasion, the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik while paying homage to the Kashmiri leader ruled out any dialogue with India within parameters of Indian constitution. He said that the Kashmiri people would only support a dialogue among Pakistan, India and resistance leadership without any preconditions by India.

Muhammad Yasin Malik said that Aman Ullah Khan was a legend whose struggle and sacrifices for freedom of Jammu Kashmir cannot be overlooked by any one. Dialogue with fascism was and is never possible and on Kashmir a dialogue that is held with all three parties including Kashmiris, Pakistan and India on one table, without precondition can only deliver, he added.

Besides various resistance leaders and activists, intellectuals, writers and people from all walks of life participated in the meeting.—KMS