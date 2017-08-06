Tribute to Police

NATIONAL Police Martyrs Day was observed across the country on Friday to pay tribute to the personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. According to the data recently compiled by the National Police Bureau, around seven thousand policemen died in the line of duty over the past three decades.

In the wake of recent terrorist attacks on policemen, the government very rightly decided to observe the day to pay tributes to the force’s personnel whose sacrifices often go unnoticed despite the fact that they are the first target of any criminal or terrorist activity. Being engaged in the fight against crime and terrorism, they are exposed to increased threats. The current situation indeed requires building the force on modern lines and equipping it with the right kind of training and equipment so that it could effectively meet all the challenges. Then, the force also deserves better enumeration package keeping in view the nature of their job. Political influence and corrupt elements within police have greatly undermined the force’s image and there is a general impression in our society that most of the personnel are corrupt and mint money through different tactics. We understand that the best way of paying tribute to those who rendered their lives in the line of duty will be to take holistic steps towards improving the image and restoring the confidence of the public on this very important department. The first step has also been adopted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be to free the police from all kinds of political interventions. It is important for the provincial governments that recruitments are purely made on merit and such training programs are chalked out that enable the force to effectively counter the threats posed by criminals and terrorists. Mere cosmetic change does not work but substantial reforms are needed to improve the image of police – something vital to improve the effectiveness of police service. Such a change would entail public-centric police laws, financial autonomy for police stations, improved community relations and an autonomous complaint authority. Feedback in this regard could also be elicited from the public.

Related