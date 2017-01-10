Tribute paid to Hakim Muhammad Said

Staff Reproter

While talking to the monthly Ijlas of Shura Hamdard Syed Mansoor Aqil and other scholars of Shura Hamdard paid rich tribute to Hakim Muhammad Said for his services in different fields of life specially Tibb, Education and social welfare on his 97th birthday the topic of this special Ijlas was “Hakim Muhammad Said Shaheed shakhsiyat say tehreek tak”.

They said that the name of Hakim Muhammad Said will remain alive in the history of Pakistan as he migrated to Pakistan and built Hamdard Laboratories (WAQF) and many other reputed institutions and devoted all this to Pakistan. He devoted his life for the betterment of humanity and development of Pakistan. M. Aurangzaib Awan, Sanaullah Akhtar, M. Tariq Shaheen, Prof. Niaz Erfan, Sh. Mukhtar Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed also address the Ijlas and express their valuable thoughts and memories with Shaheed Hakim Muhammad Said. His services like Madinat-al-Hikmat, Shura Hamdard and Hamdard Naunehal Assembly are also praised for their matchless performance.

They also said that we can bring positive change in our society and built our country in to a developed and strong one if we follow the teachings and recommendations of Hakim Muhammad Said. The speakers also paid rich regards to President Hamdard Foundation Pakistan Mrs. Sadia Rashid for carrying and promoting the noble tasks started by Shaheed-e-Pakistan. A large number of people from twin cities participated in the Ijlas and showed their love and concern to Shaheed-e-Pakistan.