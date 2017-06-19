Tribute paid to Qazi Nisar on his anniversary

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash has paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Qazi Nisar on his 24th anniversary.

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar hailed the religious, social, and political contribution of Qazi Nisar and said that his services and sacrifices would always be remembered.

Naqash said Qazi Nisar was a real son the soil and dedicated his whole life for the service of Islam and freedom movement and ultimately achieved martyrdom.

He also strongly condemned the ongoing state terrorism across the Valley particularly in south Kashmir.—KMS