Tribunal orders Khalid Latif to submit final reply in PSL corruption case

Karachi

The anti-corruption tribunal hearing the Pakistan Super League corruption scandal case has rejected two of the four requests submitted by Khalid Latif. Two of his requests were, however, allowed by the tribunal.

According to an announcement from the tribunal, Khalid Latif, on July 26, through courier, submitted four miscellaneous applications. These applications were for the supply of video recording of evidence of PCB’s witnesses, supply of attested copies of documents provided by PCB’s witnesses, and copy of arguments of PCB, for recalling of PCB witnesses for cross-examination, and for adjournment of proceedings till disposal of three other requests.

The tribunal has rejected Khalid’s application for supply of video recording and for recalling of PCB’s witnesses for cross-examinations. However, accepting the request of providing attested copies to Khalid Latif, the tribunal has ordered him to submit the final reply by August 9.

“The Application for supply of video recording of evidence of PCB’s witnesses has been dismissed with an observation that the same seems to have been filed with an attempt to delay the Tribunals’ proceedings,” said the tribunal while announcing its deliberations on Khalid’s plea.

The tribunal’s statement further states that a similar application requesting video recordings of the tribunal’s proceedings was also made earlier by Latif and was rejected by the tribunal for not being in accordance with the Anti–Corruption Code.

“The application for supply of attested copies of documents produced by PCB’s witnesses and copy of PCB’s written arguments has been allowed by the tribunal in the interest of justice and the required documents have been couriered to the participant,” it said.

“The application for recalling of PCB witnesses for cross-examination has been dismissed due to the failure of the participant to point out any provision of the Anti-Corruption Code which allows such recalling,” the tribunal said in the statement.

The tribunal, according to the statement released to media, noted that the participant voluntarily and wilfully chose not to cross-examine the PCB witnesses, electing instead to boycott the proceedings despite being aware of the fact that PCB witnesses were in the process of adducing evidence.

The tribunal has now directed Khalid Latif to file final written arguments by August 9, failing which the matter would be decided on the basis of material already available on record, without granting any further adjournment within 30 days as mandated by the Code for Participants.—APP