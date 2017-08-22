Tribunal dismisses appeals against Kulsoom papers

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Lahore High Court’s appellate tribunal on Monday dismissed all appeals challenging the acceptance of PML-N candidate Kulsoom Nawaz’s nomination papers for the upcoming NA-120 by-elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek had filed appeals before a tribunal of the high court, challenging the acceptance of Kulsoom’s nomination papers two days after they were filed at the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Lahore office.

In the application filed on behalf of PTI leader Andaleeb Abbasi, it was alleged that Kulsoom’s nomination papers contain a lot of contradictions and were accepted despite her not appearing in person.

In the application filed by PAT, it was said that Kulsoom had concealed her assets and income in the nomination papers.

The PPP also filed objections to the nomination papers on the basis that Kulsoom did not disclose the agreement for a United Arab Emirates iqama (work permit) attached with her nomination papers.

They had alleged that while Kulsoom had submitted her work permit as deputy chairman of the FZE Company, she had failed to furnish the salary and employment agreement against which the permit was issued.

As the two-member tribunal – comprising Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and Justice Shahid Waheed – began hearing the appeals, lawyers representing the opposition parties argued that Kulsoom’s income and assets have not been declared on her nomination papers.

The lawyers maintained that in her nomination papers, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had declared herself to be a dependent of her husband despite being a shareholder in several companies.

They further argued that Kulsoom had failed to pay her income taxes and that she had not declared the household items and furniture of her Murree residence.

According to the lawyers, a treason case against the PML-N candidate is also registered in the Sindh High Court.

In response, the tribunal asked the lawyers to present proof that such a case is registered against Kulsoom. The tribunal also differentiated between the owner of a company and a shareholder.

“A person cannot be declared a criminal just through allegations,” the tribunal said, dismissing all appeals challenging Kulsoom’s candidacy.

The NA-120 by-election is scheduled to take place on September 17. The parliamentary seat had fallen vacant after Nawaz was disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution in the Panamagate case by the Supreme Court.