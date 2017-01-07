Trials to select FATA Archery team tomorrow

Peshawar

A trials to select FATA Archery team will be held on January 8, 2017 at Qayyum Sports Complex here.

This was stated by Manzoor Afridi while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said all arrangement have been made well in time and players from various agencies and FRs will take part in the trials.

He said the selected players will represent FATA in the forthcoming 5th National Archery Men and Women Archery Championship organized for the first time by FATA Olympic Association with the collaboration of Pakistan Archery Federation from Jan 10-12, 2017.

He also lauded Shahid and Brothers Tyres Company Director Wali Khan for extending sponsorship for the prestigious event.

He said more than 80 archers in three different categories comprising Men individual, Women Individual, Men Team event, Women Team event and Mixed (Men & Women) will be taking part Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Army, PAF, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Police, Higher Education Commission (HEC), and host FATA. Manzoor Afridi said that the trials will start in the morning at 9.30 and will continue till 4.00 p.m.—APP