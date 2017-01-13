Trials for tennis, football, cricket teams on Jan 19

Hyderabad

Trials for selection of players for participation in Inter University Championship – 2017 will be held on January 19.

The Director Sports (Boys), in a statement here Thursday, said the trails for table tennis and football teams would be held at Hyder Bux Jatoi Pavilion at 11 am and for cricket team at SU Cricket Ground at 1 pm.

He advised the interested students to report at the Directorate of Sports in proper kit along with required documents through the heads of their respective departments/ institutes.—APP