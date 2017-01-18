Tremors in Karachi cause panic

Staff Reporter

Extremely mild tremors, measuring 3.6 on Richter scale, were felt in certain parts of Karachi, but were enough to cause panic as people came out of their homes to for safety into open area, but nothing untoward was reported from anywhere.

Areas struck by the earthquake shocks were Gulshan and Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Students of NED University and Karachi University came out of the universities into the safety of the open area, after feeling the tremors.

Cracks appeared in walls due to the intensity of the earthquake.

Officials said the epicenter was Karachi and its depth was estimated at 12 km. It began around 10.44 a.m and lasted for about ten seconds.