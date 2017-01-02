Tremendous potential exists to boost Pak-France trade

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

France and Pakistan enjoy excellent trade relations and both countries have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade, Philippe Fouet, head of economic department of French Embassy.

He expressed these views during meeting with business community here on Monday. The diplomat said the Pakistani business community should ensure maximum exports to France and other European Union countries through France by taking full advantage of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) Plus status.

Philippe said his country was facilitating Pakistani traders and businessmen for boosting bilateral trade as wide scope existed for promoting trade in the fields of fisheries, minerals, defence production and energy.