Trehgam shuts for third consecutive day today

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir complete shutdown was observed in Trehgam area of Kupwara district on the third consecutive day, today, against the highhandedness of Indian army and police.

Locals said that forces threw stones on glass panes of a Jamia Masjid when protests had erupted following Friday prayers. Traffic was off the roads and shops remained shut.

Indian army officials visited the village market along with vehicles, today, and asked people to let the army pass their cavalcade but locals categorically told them that passage of army would be not be allowed until action was taken against the erring troops.

The army officials were ‘greeted’ with pro-freedom slogans.

On Friday, nearly one dozen civilians were injured after police fired pellets and tear gas shells on protesters. Some protesters were hit in eyes and they were shifted to Srinagar hospitals for treatments. When contacted, SSP Kupwara said that he interacted with locals of Trehgam on the issue.—KMS