Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Muhammad Saleem has said that the tree plantation campaign will continue till August-end. Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said that about 24 million saplings were available at 353 nurseries and each sapling costs Rs 8. Education and health departments as well as Pak Army could get saplings free-of-cost, he added. The DFO said the tree plantation campaign normally starts from the start of July and continues till December 31, adding that peak of the tree plantation season starts from last week of July and continues till August. He said that almost 560 banners had been displayed in the city to sensitise masses about the importance of tree plantation.

Muhammad Saleem said: “Trees and plants are the prime source of environmental purification and beautification”.—APP

Related