Treatment provided to 2,045 drug addicts

Islamabad

Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers (MATRCs) has provided treatment to 2045 drug addicts during the last two years to bring them back to normal life.

Working under control of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, the centres treated 1,210 drug addicts in 2015 and 835 in 2016, official sources said on Thursday. ANF is prime government agency to tackle all drug related issues including Drug Demand Reduction (DDR).

ANF has exclusive government employed DDR staff placed at all Regional Directorates (RDs), hence ensuring spreading of Anti Drug Message in all parts of the country. These activities include Awareness Activities and Drug Treatment Centers.

Regarding steps taken to curb drug addiction in the country, the sources said ANF had launched Youth Ambassador Programme which had over 5,000 active Youth Ambassadors throughout the country.

It takes youth onboard for awareness and drug abuse prevention, with the message “Say No To Drugs”. It aims at promoting Mass Awareness highlighting emerging trends of drug abuse especially amongst street children, students, parents and teachers.

It also provides platform for projecting young talent to channelize the role of youth in serving humanity and society, without any discrimination and exploitation. The sources said ANF also undertakes media campaigns to disseminate awareness at national level. It encompasses electronic, print and social media.

Special media campaigns are also launched on specific occasions e.g. Hajj campaign, international day against drug abuse, national days etc. ANF has also its own website www.anf@anf.gov and Facebook Page anfofficial@facebook.com to spread its message. In addition, a UAN Number 111-222-331 has also been made public for fruitful suggestions by public.

The sources said Drug Demand Reduction maintains close interaction with target group, NGOs and other related departments for a collaborated effort. They also act as outreach source of ANF in Drug Demand Reduction activities. Awareness activities include seminars, lectures, awareness walks/ rallies, awareness sessions,essay competitions, painting competitions, tableaus, sports events, advertisements in print/electronic media and distribution of informational material etc for creating awareness among the masses.—APP