Travellers stuck on Lowari pass after rain

Gul Hamad Farooqi

Chitral

Hundreds of people remained stuck on Lowari pass for several hours after mud and boulders fell on the road due to heavy rain. Scores of vehicles got stuck on the pass and some of them were damaged by falling muds.

However, no one was injured. Traffic on the Chitral-Peshawar road remained suspended following flooding in mullahs. Flash floods in Unauch Gol in upper Yarkhun cut off scores of villages up to Lasht and the whole of Broghil valley. Thousands of people stranded and there are fears of starvation like situation. Flash floods in the Unauch stream blocked the Yarkhun river, making a lake that was spreading towards the north. A portion of the Broghil road has been washed away by the blocked river.

The elected representatives called upon the government to come to the rescue of the affected people. They said the residents of the cut-off area were in an urgent need of supplies of food and other items.

They also demanded that the government should order the communication and works department to send machinery to the area to release the blocked river water so that the damaged road could be reconstructed to resume supply of food and other items for the stranded people.