Travel agents play key role in promoting PIA’s sales

Karachi

Travel agents are playing an important role in promoting PIA’s sales.

This was stated by the acting CEO PIA, Nayyar Hayat during his meeting with a group of leading travel agents in Lahore, says a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said that PIA considers travel agents as its trade partners and will work with them for the betterment of the national carrier.

The CEO of national flag carrier laid emphasis on promoting sales for Europe, UK and Americas while assuring them of PIA’s full cooperation.

He said that PIA is going to automate its agents related systems which will be more beneficial for them.

Nayyar Hayat expressed satisfaction over the performance of PIA’s Lahore sales team and asked them to continue to work diligently for achieving even better results in future.

He said PIA’s management is working hard for improving the service standards of the national carrier so that a better product is made available to the passengers.

Acting Chief Commercial Officer, Tahir Niaz, District Manager Asad Ullah Ghauri and officials of Lahore station were also present on the occasion.—APP