Transporters overcharging passengers leaving for hometowns

Transporters are fleecing passengers who are leaving Rawalpindi and Islamabad for their hometowns to spend Eidul Azha with their families. Every year on the occasion of Eid, including Eidul Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha, thousands of people from Islamabad and Rawalpndi go to their native towns from the various bus stations like Faizabad, Pirwadhi and Peshawar Mor and it is observed that transporters overcharge commuters.

The exchange of harsh words and scuffles between passengers and transporters were witnessed at almost every bus stand over overcharging.

Iqbal Khan arrived at the Al Jalal Travel Pirwadhi bus stand with his six-member family looking to travel to his hometown in Kashmir to celebrate Eid but transporters were demanding Rs 600 per ticket rather than the usual Rs 400. “How I can pay extra money for six tickets.” he asked.

Another passenger Ali Nawaz said that he wanted to go to Sailkot but transporters were demanding Rs 700, not the normal fare of Rs 500. “The transporters were taking full advantage of the special occasion of Eid by demanding and charging extra money.

Another passenger Abbas Ali said that he is waiting for the ticket and wanted to go to their hometown Dera Ismail Khan but transporters were asking Rs 800 while the normal fare is Rs 550 per passenger. “Authorities are not taking notice of the situation and are not taking action,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, transporters plying air-conditioned coaches for long routes such as those to Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Larkana, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and others have increased fares by more than Rs 200-300 per seat and it is expected to be increased further in the next two days. There had always been problems around Eid as the passengers have to go outside the city to their native towns before Eid and after Eid. Transporters say they had to run empty buses on the way back on the route and so were charging extra money to cover the loss.