Staff Reporter

Transporters over charging goes unchecked ahead of Eidul Fitr as number of people go to their villages to spend eid with their family. Number of vans and privite tranport were plying to facilitate commuters to reach their destinations on double fares. Commuter Sajjad Ahmed said, that transporters despite revised fare list have been overcharging to mint money on the pretext of running their vehicles on petrol, adding that overloading, misbehaviour and exchange of harsh words have become a routine. Muhammad Azhar said that transporters charge hundreds of rupees extra when we argue about overcharging, they misbehave.”

Shazia Iqbal, resident of sector G-9 Sector, said that male commuters were accommodated on the seats specified for females owing to which we had to face difficulties.”

Commuters called for action aganist those transporters who are charging high fares.

When contacted to Islamabad police an official said,”We were checking those drivers who were fleecing people on double rates and we had also challan the drivers who overcharge people.”