Transparency, quality and speed identity of Punjab govt: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Saturday said that all-out resources are being utilised for speedy progress of the province and prosperity of people. He expressed these views while talking to parliamentarians from various districts, here.

He said that mega projects had been completed in the province at a cost of billions of rupees and each and every penny was being spent in a transparent manner on public welfare and provision of basic facilities to the masses.

He said that transparency, quality and speed were identity of the Punjab government and a hallmark of development projects. A new example had been set in the history of the country by saving billions of rupees in development projects, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that merit was the only way to achieve the destination of speedy progress and prosperity and for this reason, the Punjab government had implemented the policy of transparency and merit and promoted merit in every sector.

He said recruitment in all departments had been made purely on merit and talented people had been given their right, adding that revolutionary measures have been taken in health, education, agriculture and other sectors and first time in the history, small farmers have been given interest- free loans that would benefit more than six lakh small farmers.

The chief minister said that Kissan Package worth billions of rupees had laid the foundation of revolution in the agriculture sector and unprecedented measures had been taken for the prosperity of small farmers and development of agri sector.

He said that effective measures had been taken for eliminating heinous trade of spurious medicines and state-of- the-art drug testing labs had been established in the province where qualified persons had been recruited.

Shahbaz Sharif said that billions of rupees were being spent every year for the provision of free medicines and all schemes in health sector were being completed at a fast track.

He said that effective steps had been taken for the eradication of hepatitis and scope of hepatitis filter clinics was being expanded to all districts.

He said that people were benefiting from the revolutionary public welfare programs launched by the PML-N government and resources of billions of rupees saved in development projects were being spent on public welfare.