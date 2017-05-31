Transparency hallmark of PML-N govt

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the most transparent projects in the history of the country are being completed at a fast pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to a delegation of elected representatives, he said here on Tuesday that the incumbent government saved national resources worth billions of rupees by writing a new history of transparency.

He said that the national exchequer was plundered ruthlessly in the past, and some political elements tried to impede the journey of development and prosperity through their sit-ins and lockdowns.

These elements are unnerved over national development, every penny of the national kitty is being spent on development projects as a sacred trust, he added.

The CM said that the journey of development and prosperity will continue with renewed zeal under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.