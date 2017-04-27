Translation of Zahida Hina’s short stories to be launched today

Staff Reporter

Anjuman e Tarraqi e Urdu will facilitate launch of “The House of Loneliness,” a compilation of English version of short stories by known writer Zahida Hina, here in IBA main campus on Thursday evening.

Amir Hussain, an internationally known fiction writer has translated the work of Zahida Hina, who herself is an accomplished literary figure well respected by admirers of urdu literature.

A discussion on the book will be part of the launching ceremony with Dr. Numan ul Haw, Dr. Sadaf Halai and UK based Amir Hasan among its prominent participants, said the organizers.