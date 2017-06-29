‘Transit Trade from Ghulam Khan border post in NWA to resume soon’

Peshawar

The Transit Trade from Ghulam Khan border post in North Waziristan will resume soon in the month of July, said Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dr. Muhammad Irshad. Talking to newsmen here on Wednesday at a ceremony held at Model Custom Collectorate (MCC) Peshawar, Chairman FBR said the trade route with Afghanistan and Central Asian Countries via North Waziristan will be resumed very soon.

Collector Customs Peshawar, Qurban Ali Khan, Additional Collector, Rashid Habib and other high ranking officials of Custom Department were present on the occasion.

The trade route with Afghanistan via North Waziristan was closed in June 2014 after launching of operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Chairman FBR said no specific date is decided so far for re-opening of the route, but hopefully the trade will resume in coming month of July.

In response to a question over objections of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on FBR, Chairman FBR clarified that no tempering has been made in official record.

He said FBR is fully cooperating with JIT in provision of official records and will continue to provide every detail sought by the investigators.

He said FBR is an official department and is working under the ambit of law so there is no question of non-cooperation within government institutions.

Earlier, in his speech at MCC, Chairman FBR highly appreciated performance of Custom Collectorate Peshawar in curbing the menace of smuggling.

The contribution of Custom Collectorate Peshawar in revenue collection is much more than other collectorates of the country, Dr. Irshad added.

The anti-smuggling activities of Peshawar Collectorate are exemplary.

Chairman FBR said he has also sent a proposal for declaring as ‘Martyred’ those officials of Custom Department who die in line of duty while preventing smuggling.

Prevention of smuggling is equivalent to anti-terrorism efforts because most of the earnings through smuggling is used for subversive activities, he opined.

He also apprised participants of the ceremony that FBR has taken a lot of measures for establishment of Rapid Response Force and for equipping of the force with latest equipments including boats for operating in deep sea.

Chairman FBR also welcomed fencing of Pak-Afghan border by Pakistan Army and said the step will not only help in curbing cross border movement of terrorists, but will also curb smuggling and boast Pakistan’s economy. In response to demands made in welcome speech, Chairman FBR hold out assurance of fulfilling all demands and releasing funds for the projects proposed by Collected MMC Peshawar.

Chairman FBR, Dr. Muhammad Irshad also performed ground breaking of Customs Rapid Action Force office in Peshawar, construction of Masjid, Squash Court, Parade Ground, Auction Hall and One Window Operation.

In his welcome speech, Collector MMC Peshawar, Qurban Ali presented performance of MMC Peshawar and said this year the collectorate has seized smuggled goods worth Rs. 2.4 billion. Whereas, last year the value of seized smuggled goods was Rs. 1.55 billion.

Similarly, he continued, the Collectorate has impounded 300 latest model Non-Custom duty paid vehicles. The department has generated revenue of Rs. 550 million through auction of seized smuggled goods, he added.

Qurban Ali said if smuggling of goods at Pak-Afghan border is stopped, it can generate revenue of around Rs. One billion under the head of Custom duty.—APP