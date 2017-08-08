Transgenders protest against striking YDA doctors

City Reporter

Some members of transgender community on Monday staged a protest here at Jinnah Hospital against Young Doctors Association (YDA) for latter’s strike across the province which shut Outdoor Patient Departments (OPDs) of public sector hospitals.

A number of transgenders gathered outside the Jinnah Hospital Emergency after an ailing transgender was denied treatment for last two days. They protested against the young doctors who had stopped treatment to the ailing patients after unsuccessful parleys with the provincial Health department.

The transgender raised slogans against the young doctors and the YDA for their unlawful strike and refusal to provide medical treatment to patients.

A transgender Shabnum said the young doctors should join the transgender community for work if they refuse to perform their duties under the law, adding that the protesting young doctors were required to provide treatment to patients as per their oath. YDA spokesperson, Dr Khurram Shehzad alleged that the protest by the transgenders was planted by the administration, adding that treatment was provided to the transgender at the emergency of the Jinnah Hospital.