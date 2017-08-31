Transgender shot dead, dozens of suspects held

City Reporter

A transgender was shot dead by unknown men in Karachi late Tuesday, while police rounded up over two dozen suspects including a female robber from different areas in the city, officials said.

Chanda was shot dead in Defence’s Shahbaz Commercial area, when unknown men opened fire on a number of transgender people standing in the street. One of the fellows of the deceased said a vehicle with tinted glasses and private security guards first passed by them, from which unknown men threw eggs on them and drove away.

“The suspects then returned after a while and opened fire on us. We ran from there but Chanda received gunshot wounds,” the deceased’s fellow said.

Police informed that shell casings of 9mm pistols were found from the crime site. The law enforcement authorities have registered the murder case and a CCTV video from a nearby bank is being sought by the personnel. The deceased was a resident of Orangi. Mohammad Ramzan, the duty police officer who was present at the scene to report initial findings, said the perpetrators first threw eggs on transgender persons and then opened fire on them.

Influentials are often found exhibiting lethal arms and taking private security guards along in different areas of the city. The practice is widespread in upscale neighbourhoods of Defence and Clifton.

Meanwhile, police rounded up 28 suspects in raids conducted in Mobina Town, Surjani Town, Pakistan Bazar, Baldia Town and Korangi areas.

Seven suspects were arrested in Surjani Town with over 50 sackful of Gutka seized from them, SP Orangi Abid Ali Baloch said.

Seven suspected robbers, including a woman, were apprehended in Mominabad area. The suspects were said to be associated with a 24-member gang, which also has six women members.

The arrested suspects, during initial investigation, confessed to their involvement in over a hundred robberies. A raid was conducted on a gambling den in Mobina Town’s Quaid-e-Azam Colony, SSP Malir, Rao Anwar said, which led to the arrest of 11 gamblers. Police also seized money put on stake and some other articles used for placing bets from arrested gamblers.

An alleged encounter took place between duty cops and street criminals busy looting citizens in Nazimabad No. 3 area. Consequently, an injured suspect was held, while a 40-year-old woman was also wounded in exchange of gunfire from both sides.