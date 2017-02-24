Transgender rights

Asif Jan Mohammad

Kech, Balochistan

The Constitution of Pakistan has given rights to the transgender community. Unfortunately, most of the people look down upon them and do not consider them a part of the society and community. The United Nations shall place no restrictions on the basis of gender.

All Pakistanis should accept the fact that the transgender are human beings and very close part of our society and deserve our compassion, respect and understanding their rights in the country. The government should pass pro-transgender bills for their career.