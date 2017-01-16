Sabeen Sohail

Rawalpindi

People in Pakistan have very much negative thoughts regarding transgender community. They consider the community a bad foretoken for the society. The behaviour of common people with this type of gender is very heart-rending and disturbing. Here the question arises that why people have so much hatred for the third gender? Why transgender can’t enjoy the facilities just like other people? Why they are treated as a low class community?

The answer to all these questions is still debateable. The transgender has a right to live freely in this society rather than living as hidden persons. Our government should provide them all the basic necessities of life. The transgender children are not allowed to get education in respectable schools. There is no option of third gender in our official forms and documents. We, as a human being, should consider such innocents as a deserving and honourable member of the society. They need our help for keeping themselves alive in this cruel world. Our negligence and ignorance towards third gender are making them weak and incapable of living like normal human beings.

We need to speak on their behalf and become their voices, so that they can enjoy their rights and live a comfortable life without suffering from pain and hatred.