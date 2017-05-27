Transforming CDA futuristically

Dr Ikram Azam

CAPITAL Development Authority (CDA) was created to build Islamabad, once the benign first Military Dictator of Pakistan, the late Gen. Muhammad Ayub Khan, as President of Pakistan, decided to shift the federal capital from Karachi to Islamabad, around 1960. Thereby, to place it beyond the reach and influence of Karachi’s corruptive corporate culture –– hopefully! It was not meant to run or administer Islamabad. But gradually the baboo-bureaucrats and technocrats, who were responsible for building the federal capital, became power hungry and began to spread their hydra-headed octopus tentacles, by violating the CDA Master Plan and its By-Laws. Consequently, Islamabad began to fan out in all directions, like an unwieldy wild growth, by opening sector after sector, under political pressure. So much so that the DHA, which is at the extreme end of Rawalpindi beyond Morgah is now formally in Islamabad. This is development in the reverse order!

Almost all politicians want a palatial presence in Islamabad, whatever and wherever their remote constituency — which they visit generally to con, psyche or buy ‘Baradari– barter’ votes. The result of this triply targeting bureaucratic-political-land grabber mafia is that Islamabad has burst its ‘bund-bounds’ like a flash-flooded dam, to be turned into a high-crime city infested by terrorism, and not just a routine law and order situation. The land-grabber mafia, fake self-styled developers and petty property dealers are a malevolently menacing source of corrosive corruption. They have given the CDA a bad name and tarnished its public image. The Quaid-i-Azam University’s land grab case is the latest eye-opening example. The most blatant kind of corruption is property transactions of black money through the DC nominal tax rate.

Look at the condition of the Islamabad roads, foot-paths, pavements, culverts, dirt and dumpsters, sewerage stink and main-holes. Look at the parks and public places. Also the educational institutions, hospitals and markets. Above all, the very basic needs as minimal human rights: hygiene, health, sanitation, electricity and water supply –– all were in lamentable neglect. To reiterate: they are the cumulative result of decades of decay and rot motto. All this till the recent Local Body elections — when the vibrant newly elected Mayor has got into action for Islamabad’s much needed total transformation, with the meaningful motto: “Say No To Corruption!”.

It is hoped that all these lingering issues will be sorted out progressively, now that the elected Baldiya of Islamabad has take over control of the local management and development affairs of Islamabad. Allegations of corruption and incompetence apart –– which are mountainous and were continuously mounting over the years of its existence –– the CDA had long outlived its utility and objective: building the capital city or town-village (Agroville) within the limits prescribed by the Master Plan.

Now with December, 2015 Local Bodies Elections soon turned into a reality. Insha-Allah, it can prove itself as a role model ‘Baldiya’ for the rest of the country. Local Bodies are Civic Bodies to effect desirable Peaceful Normative Social Change through Community Service and Social Work for Social Welfare. They should have nothing to do with petty party politics, which is personal, partisan and parochial, and thereby, confrontationist, conflictive and divisive. Social Welfare seeks, secures and stabilizes Societal Cohesion and National Integration by Integrative-Holistic Social Sector Development. The Islamabad ‘Baldiya’ needs equal advisory representation of women and men –– two each per sub–sector — on merit and morals, patriotism and nationalism. Above all, one of its first and foremost targeted task should be to convert the ‘kutchy abadies’ of Islamabad into a Model Sector For the Poor, which is self-reliant and self-sufficient.

My appeal to the citizens of Islamabad, particularly the senior citizens, is: People’s elected Local Bodies are the best practical training institutions for grass-roots’ apolitical, non-partisan, national-nationalistic and patriotic leadership to serve the perpetual National Interest and perennial National Ideology: Islam –– the Original Islam of Allah and His Rasool( ) (1). They are the institutions where such truly Enlightened Islam as ‘Irfan’ can be implemented by the people, themselves –– not imposed by deviant dictators, whether ‘religious’, or secular, political or military (2). It is Islam: The Perennial Peace Paradigm and Muhammadi Moral Model. (3). May God grant us the moral-spiritual courage and character of our convictions, and guide us on His Way: the ‘Siratul Mustaqeem’, to serve society sincerely! Amin! Suma Amin!

In short, this is the critical-crucial time for Pakistan’s Collective Leadership to unite in order to create the Pakistan of its Founders’ Vision, as led by the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, his life-long companion and younger sister, Madar-e-Millat Mohtrama Miss Fatima Jinnah, and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan’s Poet-Philosopher-Political Thinker and Politician. The CDA ‘Baldiya’, Mayor, Shaikh Anser Aziz can lead the way for Pakistan’s elected “Baldiyaat”. The very first step suggested sincerely to him is to merge the CDA with the Islamabad ‘Baldiya’, because the former has outlived its utility, and is now a White elephant redundancy. In any case, clashing duality of authority is reminiscent of the Urdu saying: ‘Two swords in a single scabbard won‘t work!’.

— The writer is co-founder Pakistan Futuristic Institute, Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]