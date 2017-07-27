Transfer of skill development institute approved

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak approved the transfer of one training institute for the skill development of destitute, widows and poor to Lilsail Walmehroom Foundation in Peshawar. The provincial government was heavily investing in human development and education.

It gave legal cover to the foundation and it gave the status of state children to the destitute and street children. Education is the most priority area of the present government and the education reforms of the present government started giving results, he added. Pervez Khattak said that the recent result of public sector schools indicated the uprooting of “booti mafia”, the sale of marks and now those would get high marks who study hard and would get better results, he added.

He was addressing the stipend distribution ceremony among the destitute, deserving and orphans getting education in different professional educational institute through Lilsail Walmehroom Foundation at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Senior Minister Sikandar Khan Sherpao, Deputy Speaker, Dr. Mehar Taj Roghani, other members of the board of the foundation attended. Chairman of the foundation Haji Javed also spoke on the occasion. One hundred orphan students getting education in medical and engineering colleges got cheques wherein 70 were male students and 30 female students included.

Chief Minister with the beaming face said it was good that the poor were in the frontline focusing more on getting education than the rich. His government worked on institutional strengthening and education was at the top. It is my conviction that education should be a state concern, state controlled, state regulated and state facilitated. The most important thing is the quality education and equally to all. Without education, national development could never be realized that was the main reason his government went all out for the quality education in the province, he added.