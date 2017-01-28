Transfer of Nadra office staff demanded

Our Correspondent

Khyber Agency

The journalists and civil society members in Landikotal on Friday staged a protest against the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) staff and filed a complaint at the Assistant Political Agent office asking for forthwith transfer of the NADRA staff.

After receiving many complaints against the misbehavior of Landikotal NADRA staff, the journalists and locals of Landikotal took out a rally and staged protest in Landikotal bazaar.

The journalists of Landikotal press club also called on the Assistant Political Agent Niaz Muhammad and informed him about the immoral and unethical behaviour of National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA) manager Nasir Afridi with the local residents. They told the official that Nadra manager and his staff members exploiting senior citizens and women.

The Landikotal journalists said that dozens of complaints have been filed to the Landikotal tehslidar but no action was taken against office staff of the NADRA. APA Niaz assured the journalists and other local residents that he would take serious action against Nadra Landikotal.