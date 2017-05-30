Transfast partners with Bank of Khyber

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Transfast, a leading provider of cross-border payments and remittance solutions, has joined hands with Bank of Khyber to offer remittance services to Pakistani expatriates sending money to their loved ones in Pakistan.

Samir Vidhate – Director EMEAA, Transfast, Afzaal Ahmad, Head Trade Finance Operations Division and Wajahat Khan, In-charge Home Remittances from The Bank of Khyber, exchanged the agreement on behalf of their organizations.

Bank of Khyber has over 150 branches across Pakistan and it is one of the leading banks in Peshawar, Pakistan, an important region for Pakistani community abroad.

“We are very happy to offer our large Pakistani customer base the ability to deposit money instantly into bank accounts, as well as Cash over Counter at Bank of Khyber,” says Samir Vidhate.

“With the addition of Bank of Khyber to our growing Pakistan network, we know that our customers will be benefited.”