Training workshop at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

A 15-day training workshop on hydroponics agriculture (soilless farming) started at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), on May 9, 2017, under the project titled “Testing Indigenous Hydroponic Greenhouse for Vegetable Growing” funded by Agriculture Department, Punjab.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the workshop which was also attended by deans, directors, faculty members and farmers. While addressing, Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad said that continous struggle turned the impossible into possible.