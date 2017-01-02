Training workshop on project management at PMAS-AAUR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A three-day on-campus training workshop on project management started here on Monday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) for capacity building of non teaching staff to promote good governance at University campus. Higher Education Commission (HEC) funded the indigenous

PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the workshop being funded by Higher Education Commission (HEC). Deans and Directors were present.

Addressing the participants, Prof.Dr.Rai Niaz Ahmad said the university was pursuing excellence in teaching and research to strengthen agricultural economy of the country by producing and providing quality human resource.

He said the focus of the university research had been shifted to identify and resolve problems and to introduce cutting edge technology in agricultural sector.

Lauding the HEC’s training programmes for enhancing professional skills of administration staff of universities he said, such trainings were absolutely essential for individual’s professional growth.

He also appreciated efforts of directorate of planning and development for conducting such valuable training program.

Advising non teaching staff to start one window operation, he hoped the participants would refine their skills and work with more zeal and zest to serve the university. Convener of Workshop, Shahid Ali Khan in his address briefed about the objectives of training workshop.

He informed the workshop would provide an opportunity to the employees to improve workplace efficiency. There would also be interactive sessions of participants with professional experts who would share valuable knowledge of their fields with the participants, he added.