Training workshop for Kashmiri journalists in AJK

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

The two-day skills-building training workshop of Kashmiri Journalists concluded late Saturday with the unanimous resolve and recommendations for the performance of more due vibrant role by the State press to ensure the early peaceful settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir issue.

Veteran Kashmiri NGO – Kashmir Institute of International Relations – the KIIR hosted the workshop at Islamabad Club that began on Friday with the Executive Director KIIR and facilitator / expert Sardar Amjad Yousaf in the chair.

Seasoned AJK and Islamabad-based Kashmiri journalists, article writers, analysts including Ershad Mahmood, also Executive Director Center For Peace Development and Reforms (CPDR), besides editors of various Kashmiri Urdu and English dailies participated in the workshop.

It was primarily aimed at to strengthen and boost the professional skills of the kashmiri media men besides to encourage and consolidate the due responsibilities of the journalists of Jammu & Kashmir at either side of the line of control and rest of the world including those based in various parts of the country and abroad to utilize their professional skills for encouraging the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations and wishes of the people of the Jammu & Kashmir state primarily under the spirit of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

Speaking on this occasion, seasoned Kashmiri research scholar, writer, journalist and analyst Ershad Mahmud, also executive director of CPDR, and others stated that Kashmir is going through a critical juncture and media can play a vital role to help both governments to initiate a result-oriented dialogue process leading to the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Addressing the participants, the KIIR Executive Director Sardar Amjad Yousaf emphasized the need of the performance of the due role of the State press for attracting the world attention towards the urgency of the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue through the best of their professional skills, high intellect and pen.