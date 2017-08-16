Training workshop concluded at UET

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A two-week long Skill up-gradation Training Workshop on “OrCAD Electrical and Microcontroller” concluded at UET Peshawar the other day. The workshop was arranged by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) and Government Technical Teachers Training College (GTTTC) Hayatabad, Peshawar in collaboration with University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar.

The Workshop was organized under the Project “Capacity Building of Faculty/Officers/Staff in various Disciplines/Areas” 20 Faculty members.