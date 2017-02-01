Training session for women MPAs on inheritance law and rights

Staff Reportyer

The Punjab Commission on the status of Women (PCSW) conducted a training session for women members of the Punjab Women Parliamentary Caucus (PWPC) on ‘Inheritance Law and Rights’ in the Committee Room at the Punjab Assembly here today.

The participants were informed about the substance and procedure related to the law for access to inheritance rights of women. The training was opened with an overview of measures taken by the Government of the Punjab provided by Ms Fauzia Viquar (Chairperson, PCSW) and remarks by Ms. Kanwal Nouman (convener, PWPC) regarding plan of the Caucus to build capacity of women members of the assembly.

As First in Series of training, the session outlined mandatory identification of heirs, mutation and partition of property to ensure women’s access to their inheritance. Training seek to enhance the knowledge & understanding of female MPAs regarding key laws in the province and Pakistan in recent years (including trainings on family, anti-harassment and reproductive health laws etc).

As a part of larger collaborative effort between PCSW and PWPC, it is hoped that more interaction between their respective members will pave the way towards the development and empowerment of women in Punjab, concluded Ms. Viquar.